10 years of 'Paa', Abhishek, Vidya get nostalgic

The comedy-drama starring Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek -- Paa -- marked its 10 years on the horizon of Indian cinema on Wednesday. Ruled the year 2009, 'Paa' is one of the finest films of Bollywood that received many prestigious awards. It was critically acclaimed by the masses and the whole star cast was widely appreciated for their tremendous performance.

Helmed by R Balki, the flick is about a child 'Auro' portrayed by the living legend Amitabh Bachchan and his relationship with his father, who was played by Abhishek. Auro is a child suffering from a rare genetic condition known as progeria, a genetic disorder that leads to quick acceleration of the ageing process in children. Today, as the note-worthy film completed 10 years of its successful release, Abhishek, who played the role of the father of his real father, shared a throwback video on his Instagram, where he combined different scenes from the film.

He shared the video with an equally long caption: "PAA!! 10 years already. This 1st film I produced. It would not have been possible without the conviction of this mad visionary called R. Balki! Not many know, I didn't want to act in the film (wasn't convinced about my role) Balki and I were shooting an ad together and he spent the day convincing me. After hours of badgering, in an attempt to just get him to stop - I said yes! It turned out to be such a fun and memorable experience. I'm so glad he had the tenacity and belief in my capabilities to relentlessly pursue me. His conviction in me and his ability to steer me through this journey is something I will never be able to repay him for or thank him enough for. "I'm so proud of this film! It would not have been possible to produce this one without the immense help, guidance, support and belief of Wing Commander Ramesh Pulapaka (our CEO) Sunil Manchanda (my producing partner and the main man) and Reliance Entertainment. They were all the backbone of this film. The amazing crew. Starting with the great PC sir and Raja sir. Anil Naidu, Sunil Babu, our amazing make-up team, the amazing AD's, Hitendra Ghosh, the costume team and the rest of the unit.

To my Auro. My PAA. For having faith in his son to firstly play his father and then allow him to produce an Amitabh Bachchan film!!! To Vidya, Arundhathi ji, Paresh ji and the rest of the cast for being flawless and so supportive. I owe you all so much gratitude ( coz I'm sure I signed all your checks). And lastly to the audience for seeing the film and making it such a success. Forever indebted.#10yearsofPaa." The 43-year-old actor didn't fail to express his excitement to be a part of such a beautiful film, which he wasn't convinced of playing during the initial days of the shoot. He also wrote that he is forever indebted to the first film that he produced, which still holds a great place in everyone's heart.

The versatile actor Vidya Balan, who played the role of Auro's mother in the film, also took to Instagram to express her amazement. The 'Parineeta' actor, who is currently busy shooting for a biopic on Shakuntala Devi, shared the film's poster with 'a decade gone by' written over it. She also expressed her happiness as she also captioned the picture as, "can you believe it?"

Moreover, a hashtag #10YearsOfPaa is also trending on Twitter and the flawless actor Big B has shared a few interesting posts related to the film on his Twitter handle. There are many admiring messages on Twitter for Big B on the film crossing the milestone. (ANI)

