Swedish Armed Forces Link Suspected Spy Held in Detention

A Swedish court ruled on Wednesday to hold a 33-year-old man with connections to the nation's armed forces in pre-trial detention, suspecting him of espionage. The man, detained by police on Sunday, faces allegations of spying from January 2025 until his recent arrest, as stated by prosecutors who withheld further information.

According to the man's lawyer, he has denied all allegations brought against him in court. Despite being linked to the military, details regarding the specific position or duration of employment have not been disclosed by an armed forces spokesperson.

The case has raised concerns over national security and the integrity of military operations, with the authorities maintaining a cautious stance until more details are unearthed in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)