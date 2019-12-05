Left Menu
Priyanka Chopra Jonas leads IMDB's 'Top 10 Stars of Indian Cinema and Television' list

  Mumbai
  Updated: 05-12-2019 13:28 IST
  Created: 05-12-2019 13:10 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is at the number one position in IMDB's "Top 10 Stars of Indian Cinema and Television" list. The list is determined by data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based

on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors. The actors appearing on the list are those who consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro weekly STARmeter chart throughout the year.

Actor Disha Patani, who was seen in "Bharat" , is at number two in the list, while "War" star Hrithik Roshan in on the third position. Kiara Advani is the fourth celebrity to have maximum page views across the year.

Superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are on numbers five and six, respectively. Salman's "Bharat" co-star Katrina Kaif has occupied the eighth position, while Alia Bhatt is on number seven.

New entrants in the list, Rakul Preet Singh and Sobhita Dhulipala, are on number nine and ten, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

