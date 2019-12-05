Left Menu
Emma Stone flaunts the 'stone' after low-key engagement

Hollywood actor Emma Stone exchanged rings with longtime boyfriend, writer, and director Dave McCary in a low-key engagement ceremony, reported the Fox News.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary posing with the engagement ring (Source: Dave McCary's Instagram)). Image Credit: ANI

McCary broke the news through his Instagram account with a picture of him and his beloved, where Stone was seen flaunting the 'stone' on her ring.

Being the minimalist that he is, McCary kept it simple and used just a heart emoji to caption the happy picture of the couple which was soon flooded by wishes from fans and Hollywood celebrities. The Oscar-winning actor is yet to comment on or share the news through her personal social media handles.

Stone and McCary, who is a segment director cum writer on 'Saturday Night Live,' first sparked romance rumours in 2017 when they were seen together in New York City, where the show was shot. In August 2018, Stone got candid about her relationship with McCary in an interview given to Elle magazine where she talked about her willingness to get married and have kids. (ANI)

