Anna Faris thanks fire department after her family was saved from carbon monoxide on Thanksgiving

Anna Faris and her family had to face a near-tragedy on Thanksgiving Day as they were exposed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Anna Faris thanks fire department after her family was saved from carbon monoxide on Thanksgiving
Anna Faris (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Anna Faris and her family had to face a near-tragedy on Thanksgiving Day as they were exposed to carbon monoxide poisoning. The actor and her family were in Lake Tahoe at a rental home over the holiday last week. Later when two of the family members fell ill, what they thought was altitude sickness turned out to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

Multiple fire departments in the Lake Tahoe area responded, including crews from North Meeks Bay Fire, North Lake Tahoe Fire and Truckee Fire, reported CNN. After facing a close call, Faris opened up about her family's near-tragedy and also thanked the fire department in a post-Thanksgiving tweet.

"I'm not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department- we were saved from carbon monoxide- it's a stupidly dramatic story but I'm feeling very fortunate," Faris wrote. The 43-year-old's message accompanied a photo of her family's dinner, left half-eaten on the abandoned dining table.

In response to her tweet, the North Lake Fire Department also responded, "So #thankful for a happy ending to this #carbonmonoxide #co incident. Never assume you are safe, check your alarms whenever you #Travel!" According to the authorities, the home did not have carbon monoxide detectors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

