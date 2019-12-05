Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom postpone their wedding

Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom will now get married next year. The couple was earlier planning to exchange wedding vows in December.

"They changed the timing due to the location they want. They're beyond in love. They're going to have one local wedding party, and the other will be a destination wedding party," a source told Us Weekly. Perry, 35, and Bloom, 42, got engaged earlier this year on Valentine's Day.

The source also revealed that the singer is eager to start a family soon after the wedding. "Katy wants to have her first kid soon after they get married."

Prior to her relationship with Bloom, Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. The actor was also married to supermodel Miranda Kerr and the two share eight-year-old son, Flynn.

