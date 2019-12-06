Left Menu
Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' to also be released in Marathi

Bollywood's much-awaited period drama 'Tanhaji

  Updated: 06-12-2019 13:15 IST
  Created: 06-12-2019 13:15 IST
Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' to also be released in Marathi
A still from Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood's much-awaited period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' will also be released in Marathi announced Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh on Friday. Adarsh shared the update on Twitter along with a still of Devgn and Kajol from the film.

The Marathi version of the film will hit the theatres along with the Hindi version on 10 January next year. In Director Om Raut's action-drama flick, the 'Shivaay' actor will be seen as the unsung warrior of Indian history who fought alongside Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj.

Ajay Devgn essays the role of the protagonist, Tanaji Malusare, who fights for the state and its freedom against the crooked antagonist Udaybhan, portrayed by Saif Ali Khan. Kajol is seen in the role of Tanaji's wife Savitribai Malusare, who stands by him like a rock.

The movie also features Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji Maharaj and Padmavati Rao as Jijamata. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

