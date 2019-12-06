Fans continue 70-day celebrations ahead of Dec 12 birthday of superstar Rajnikanth

Ahead of superstar Rajinikanth's birthday which falls on December 12, fans have already started to celebrate. At Saidapet Gangai Amman Temple on Thursday fans of the ace actor gathered to pray for his long life and continue their 70-day celebrations for the Thailaiva's 68th birthday.

South Chennai West District Secretary Ravichandran participated in the arrangements to mark the superstar's birthday celebration. Members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, a fan-based organisation of Rajnikanth organised special archanas (prayers) in the temple. They also distributed food and freebies with Rajinikanth stickers to fans and well-wishers of the star.

Ravichandran said, "We are providing freebies to people every day. On December 12th we are going to celebrate in a grand manner and have also invited Rajini sir." The District Secretary added, "Next year definitely Thalaivar will start the party and in 2021 he became a chief minister of Tamil Nadu."

"If our Thalaivar says to work with Kamal Hassan we all are to accept it and follow our leader," he said. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held in 2021.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth recently wrapped work on AR Murugadoss starrer 'Darbar'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)