Vivek Oberoi hails police encounter of Telangana rape case accused

Hailing the encounter of the four accused in rape and murder of Telangana's woman veterinary doctor, Vivek Oberoi on Friday said that such encounters will create a wave of fear and will prevent the occurrence of such heinous crimes in the country. "I feel whatever the police did was right at that very moment. The voice that is echoing in the country that all such rapists should be killed in this way has instilled fear among the criminals. This might happen or not but it has at least instilled some fear," the actor told ANI.

He added that rapists in India walk free, assuming that they can control the system through power and money but now at least they will be afraid. "Fear is necessary otherwise, they will continue attacking and raping women. Every rape victim should get justice. This society will not be able to call itself society unless every woman is safe," added Oberoi.

During early hours on Friday, all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter with the Telangana Police. According to the police, all the four were being taken to the site of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, when they allegedly attempted to escape and were shot. (ANI)

