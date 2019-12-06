Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vivek Oberoi hails police encounter of Telangana rape case accused

Hailing the encounter of the four accused in rape and murder of Telangana's woman veterinary doctor, Vivek Oberoi on Friday said that such encounters will create a wave of fear and will prevent the occurrence of such heinous crimes in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:09 IST
Vivek Oberoi hails police encounter of Telangana rape case accused
Actor Vivek Oberoi. Image Credit: ANI

Hailing the encounter of the four accused in rape and murder of Telangana's woman veterinary doctor, Vivek Oberoi on Friday said that such encounters will create a wave of fear and will prevent the occurrence of such heinous crimes in the country. "I feel whatever the police did was right at that very moment. The voice that is echoing in the country that all such rapists should be killed in this way has instilled fear among the criminals. This might happen or not but it has at least instilled some fear," the actor told ANI.

He added that rapists in India walk free, assuming that they can control the system through power and money but now at least they will be afraid. "Fear is necessary otherwise, they will continue attacking and raping women. Every rape victim should get justice. This society will not be able to call itself society unless every woman is safe," added Oberoi.

During early hours on Friday, all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter with the Telangana Police. According to the police, all the four were being taken to the site of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, when they allegedly attempted to escape and were shot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Women seek to reclaim Delhi's streets - but more men show up

How can women reclaim the streets when they fear to venture out alone That was the challenge faced by the organizers of a street festival in New Delhi held to encourage Indian women to reclaim public spaces this week, as the country reeled ...

Ambedkar's statue defaced in Amethi

Some people defaced a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary here, police said on Friday. The statue installed at Ambedkar Park in Janta Nagar of Bhadar block under the Amethi assembly segment was found defaced on Friday mor...

CBI books Allahabad High Court judge in a corruption case, searches residence

The CBI has booked Allahabad High Court judge Justice S N Shukla in a corruption case for allegedly favouring a medical college and carried out searches at his Lucknow residence, officials said on Friday. Along with Justice Shri Narain Shuk...

Structural differences in brains of children whose parents have depression: Study

A study conducted in the United States revealed that there are structural differences in the brains of those children whose parents have depression. The condition of depression typically arises during adolescence. While the causes of depres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019