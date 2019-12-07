'Aladdin' spin-off in works at Disney Plus

Disney is moving ahead with an "Aladdin" spin-off, which will centre on actor Billy Magnussen's character Prince Anders. According to Variety, the studio is actively developing the project for its recently launched streaming service, Disney+.

Magnussen will reprise the role of the haughty Prince Anders, who was one of Princess Jasmine’s suitors in the 2019 film. The studio has roped in Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme to pen the script the project.

The spin-off will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan through their banner Rideback company. Ryan Halprin will serve as executive producer. "Aladdin" featured Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

The film, directed by Guy Ritchie, made over USD 1 billion at the global box office upon its release in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)