Better Call Saul Season 5 trailer shows Jimmy abducted, Know more on cast

With the release of Better Call Saul Season 5's trailer, fans are quite surprised to see Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) in trouble again. He does not stop himself from drowning in a dark trench that introduces him to dangerous criminals and drug dealers.

Filming for Better Call Saul Season 5 already ended in September but the release will take little more time. As Season 6 will mark end to the crime drama series, the imminent fifth season is expected to wrap up all of the loose ends. Having said so, there is still plenty of ground to cover in its upcoming ten episodes.

The trailer for Better Call Saul Season 5 shows the lawyer being forcibly taken in a car. There seems to be no way to escape as the door-locks have been removed. A gun is clearly visible in the hand of the man who is abducting him. Fans are astonished seeing that the song 'I've got murder on my mind' is playing inside the car, which clearly throws a message that the lawyer is in a trouble.

Fans are passionately waiting to see the complete transformation of Jimmy into Saul Goodman. It seems he is on his way to meet a con-man who he should defend at the court and this is certainly the beginning of his transformation to Saul Goodman.

Apart from the trailer, AMC released some official photographs for Better Call Saul Season 5 that clearly showed those actors who are set to reprise their roles. Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito return from previous seasons as Mike Ehrmantraut, Kim Wexler, Howard Hamlin, Nacho Varga, Lalo Salamanca and Gus Fring respectively.

The stand-up comedian-cum-musician Joe DeRosa and comedian actor, Lavell Crawford are the notable guests. They will be seen in the roles of Caldera and Huell Babineaux.

Better Call Saul Season 5 will be premiered on February 23, 2020 on AMC. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.