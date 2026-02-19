Tensions Escalate as US Military Buildup in Middle East Intensifies

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Israel next week to update Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the latest US-Iran nuclear negotiations. Two Trump administration officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed the travel plans yet to be officially announced.

Recent indirect discussions between the US and Iran have sparked muted optimism about reaching an agreement, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi suggesting a possible breakthrough. However, US Vice President JD Vance noted that Iran has not conceded to some of the US's critical demands.

In response to regional tensions, the Trump administration is deploying significant military assets to the Middle East, including the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and various fighter jets. The move raises the risk of escalation, as President Trump considers military options against Iran.

