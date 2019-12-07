Comedy series 'Reno 911' being developed into Quibi series

Comedy Central cult hit comedy show "Reno 911!" is getting adapted into a series at Quibi. The original, a mockumentary-style parody of law enforcement documentary shows, featured comic actors playing the police officers.

The show ran for six seasons from 2003 to 2009. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the creators and stars of the -- Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon -- will return for the revival.

They will all star as well as serve writers on the new project. Quibi, co-founded by Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP CEO Meg Whitman, is a short-form video platform. It is set to launch in April next year.

