Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Mardaani' about real female cops, not larger-than-life heroes, says Rani Mukerji

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 13:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 13:13 IST
'Mardaani' about real female cops, not larger-than-life heroes, says Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji in a still from trailer. Image Credit: ANI

For Rani Mukerji, the "Mardaani" franchise was a way to channelise her anger towards crimes against women, and the actor says she is happy she was able to create a real imagery of a female cop through these films. In the "Mardaani" series, the Bollywood star plays the central character of the police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, and for her the films are an ode to all the women cops who have served the nation with utmost dedication.

"'Mardaani' as a franchise stands for a woman standing up against crimes against women. So it's a franchise built on that. On the other hand, it also stands for... I will not say real cinema, but real events portrayed in as real way as possible. "It's a depiction of true events that people would have seen the actual cops dealing with in the real world. That's what we are trying to achieve with this franchise," Rani told PTI in an interview.

The actor believes her character's superpower is empathy. "If you're not human, you can't feel or emote. Shivani is a woman, and she's bada**, strong, courageous and she's represents all these women cops who have served our country and our people tirelessly for so many years, but have not really been given the mainstream or that kind of an acknowledgement they deserve," she adds.

Rani says audiences have always seen a heroic male police officer on screen and somewhere with "Mardaani" she is trying to break that mould of a larger-than-life cop. "Today when a person is thinking of a cop, somewhere, they will see my imagery of a female cop. This is how our country is, because there are so many female cops who are brave. So why are we never told about how courageous they are?

"Why is it always about men? That's because in mainstream cinema, we've always seen those, larger-than-life cops. So somewhere I think it is, at least, breaking that mould." Crimes against women always angered the actor but after the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder, Rani says she felt a strong urge to talk about women safety and other social issues and 2014's "Mardaani" , directed by Pradeep Sarkar, was born out of that rage.

The actor, who is now gearing for the release of "Mardaani 2", says as an artiste she felt the best way to express her anguish was through cinema. "The first film was obviously, born out of the rage that we felt for Nirbhaya. I think as a country, we all were quite angered and shaken up. Because that was the first time through the media, we actually got to know the gory details of what happened to that woman.

"I think there was this anger everywhere. And as filmmakers or people connected with films, I thought this is the only way I can channelize my anger and energy and give a positive message to the women out there. Make them aware of the problems and threats we face today." The actor, 41, says the idea of turning "Mardaani" into a franchise came because the makers felt with these films they could talk about the crimes prevalent in the society and try to offer some sort of a solution.

"'Mardaani 2' deals with a serial rapist and talks about what happens to rapists who are juvenile criminals. It talks about how we need to be aware, because today, threat can come from nameless, faceless and ageless people. The person could appear innocent, could be under the age of 18, but he could actually be the perpetrator. "I think as a film, 'Mardaani 2' is very close to my heart because it not only talks about women empowerment but also about creating awareness. I remember during 'Mardaani' there were a lot of women who said 'we can't see this film. It's too disturbing'. We don't want to watch this reality. I want to tell them that even if you turn your face away, that doesn't mean it's not happening. We need to be aware, we need to accept and educate ourselves," she adds.

"Mardaani 2", directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Yash Raj Films, will hit the theatres on December 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Extended financial aid to Unnao rape victim's kin: Cong leader Annu Tondon

Former Congress lawmaker Annu Tondon on Sunday said that the party has extended financial aid to the kin of Unnao rape victim, who breathed her last in the national capital on Friday. We Congress are with the family of the victim. Priyanka ...

Delhi govt displayed 'insensitive' approach in handling situation after fire in Anaj Mandi: Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday said that Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has displayed an insensitive approach in handling the aftermaths of the fire incident that took place in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road. Speaking to ANI, La...

Kolkata: Police arrest drug traffickers, seize 20 kg of hash

Police here arrested one drug peddler and acting upon the information received from him recovered 20 kilograms of hash charas from a flat in Kolkata. The accused was identified as Zakir by the police who added that the market value of the s...

HAL's Goa helicopter MRO project to be functional soon: Naik

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds proposed project of helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul MRO in Goa would become functional soon as all the hurdles have been cleared now, Union minister Shripad Naik said on Sunday. The HAL and Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019