Left Menu
Development News Edition

If somebody misbehaves it's not going to go untouched now: SRK on #MeToo movement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 13:31 IST
If somebody misbehaves it's not going to go untouched now: SRK on #MeToo movement
Image Credit: Flickr

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan believes the #MeToo movement may have started in the West but it has given voice to the women across the globe, including India, to share their stories of abuse and harassment. The 54-year-old actor says the movement has shone a light on the mistreatment of women in work space.

"It started from there... in the West and it gave voice to women to come out and talk about something that may have happened some years back... It gave them enough support to come out with their stories. "The greatness of this movement is that in the future, we have to accept that people do mistreat women in most fields than not, it has been a conversation everywhere," Shah Rukh said in an interview with BBC journalist and "Talking Movies" host Tom Brook.

The actor hopes the change is here to stay. "In the cinematic world and media world it has made us a little more aware now. I think the main thing is that people are aware that this is not going to go untouched if somebody behaves in an improper manner," he added.

When asked if Indian commercial films have touched upon such stories, Shah Rukh said while mainstream cinema has not delved deep into the subject, the parallel cinema has always held the fort. "We don't do it in the depth and the seriousness with which one should do it. I would always be a hero in the film, be on the side of empowering a woman but maybe we sometimes lack depth.

"... But the new wave of cinema, they are regular films and they look at notions and issues like this and deal with them with more depth and seriousness," he added. The actor, however, said the combination of entertainment and engagement is needed and there should be more films like "Dangal" , "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Chak De! India".

"They mix everything. They take an issue and kind of entertain you so engage and entertain is a big concept, which happens very seldom," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Extended financial aid to Unnao rape victim's kin: Cong leader Annu Tondon

Former Congress lawmaker Annu Tondon on Sunday said that the party has extended financial aid to the kin of Unnao rape victim, who breathed her last in the national capital on Friday. We Congress are with the family of the victim. Priyanka ...

Delhi govt displayed 'insensitive' approach in handling situation after fire in Anaj Mandi: Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday said that Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has displayed an insensitive approach in handling the aftermaths of the fire incident that took place in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road. Speaking to ANI, La...

Kolkata: Police arrest drug traffickers, seize 20 kg of hash

Police here arrested one drug peddler and acting upon the information received from him recovered 20 kilograms of hash charas from a flat in Kolkata. The accused was identified as Zakir by the police who added that the market value of the s...

HAL's Goa helicopter MRO project to be functional soon: Naik

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds proposed project of helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul MRO in Goa would become functional soon as all the hurdles have been cleared now, Union minister Shripad Naik said on Sunday. The HAL and Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019