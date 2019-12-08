It's feels lonely to perform 'Senorita' without Shawn Mendes: Camila Cabello

Singer Camila Cabello says she feels ''lonely'' when she performs "Senorita" without Shawn Mendes. The 22-year-old pop star and Mendes both feature on the chart-topping single and started dating while working on the song.

"It's lonely. I don't like it. I want him back. But it's fun. The fans sing it, and it's cool," Cabello told Entertainment Tonight. The singer, who has recently released her second solo album, 'Romance', said she is overwhelmed with the response.

''It feels amazing (to see reactions online). I just also have the sweetest, most amazing fans in the world, and just seeing their reactions and seeing how invested they are in the music and seeing what songs they connect to and them just kind of pointing things out in the album just feels so exciting and rewarding. ''I think like, writing the album is amazing, but the second best thing is release day and getting to see what everybody is saying," she said.

