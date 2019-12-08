Music industry can be a bit homophobic, sexist: Sam Smith

Oscar-winning singer Sam Smith says he finds it hard to show his feminine side as some people in the music industry are homophobic and sexist. The 27-year-old singer, who came out as non-binary in September this year, said opening up about his sexuality was a scary decision.

''I'm loving it, I mean I'm scared everyday. Being my feminine self in this world that we're in, I mean the music industry can be a bit homophobic, a bit sexist at times, ''So being feminine like this in the way I move and dance and am, it feels quite scary at times but is worth it," Smith told SiriusXM's Hits 1.

The singer said he initially felt "vulnerable" while working on the video for "How do you sleep?" which features him dancing in heels. "I felt very vulnerable doing it but I'm seeing now that's the best space to be in. You feel joy quicker when being vulnerable like that. But I've always been like that when in the club, with friends, with people that I feel safe with but showing it to the world is a different thing and I finally felt safe enough to do so," the musician added.

