Matthew Macfadyen, Penelope Wilton, others join 'Operation Mincemeat'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 16:58 IST
Matthew Macfadyen, Penelope Wilton, others join 'Operation Mincemeat'

Matthew Macfadyen and Penelope Wilton have boarded the cast of World War II drama "Operation Mincemeat" . According to Deadline, Johnny Flynn, Tom Wilkinson, Hattie Morahan, Simon Russell Beale, Paul Ritter and Mark Gatiss are also part of the cast of the film, to be directed by John Madden.

Already announced cast members include Colin Firth and Kelly Macdonald. The story takes place in 1943, as the Allies prepare to launch an all-out assault on Nazi-held Europe. They face a seemingly impossible task -- to protect a massive invasion force from entrenched German firepower and avert a potential massacre.

Two intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Macfadyen), dream up an inspired disinformation strategy, centred on the corpse of a dead man. The film, described as a stranger-than-fiction true story, is based on Ben Macintyre's book of the same name. "Masters of Sex" creator Michelle Ashford has adapted the screenplay.

