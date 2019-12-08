I'm not done with the 'Mad Max' story: George Miller

Filmmaker George Miller has revealed that he is already working on a sequel to his 2015 post-apocalyptic action film "Mad Max: Fury Road" . Earlier this year, the director had teased that he has ideas for two more movies in the franchise.

"I'm not done with the 'Mad Max' story and I think you have to be a multi-tasker and there's certainly another 'Mad Max' coming down the pike after this. We're in preparation on that as well," Miller told Deadline. The director, who is set to start production on his next film "Three Thousand Years of Longing" in March in Australia with stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, said he enjoys multi-tasking.

"The idea of multi-tasking. I discuss this with other filmmakers and I think what happens to me is that when you're working on one thing, and you get so distracted and focused on that one thing, it's like a creative holiday to focus on the other one for a bit. It helps you achieve that objectivity, to look at the thing afresh each time and say, I thought I was doing this, but it doesn't seem to be the case now. "The more different the films are, the more interesting that is. A really good example: I was working on 'Happy Feet Two' while 'Fury Road' was getting up and then falling down. They couldn't have been more different. One was animation, the other live action. It worked for me," he said.

"Mad Max: Fury Road" , which starred Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, won multiple critical and guild awards, and received ten Academy Award nominations, including best picture and best director, and won six: costume design, production design, makeup and hairstyling, film editing, sound editing, and sound mixing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)