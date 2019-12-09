Beyonce not going on Las Vegas residency

Beyonce has shot down speculation that she will be on a Las Vegas residency in 2020. A representative of the 38-year-old actor told Variety that such reports are "absolutely not true".

The speculation started after a celebrity gossip site posted the news from "sources" close to the star. They said to expect an official announcement during the first half of the year and that she would be the "highest-paid entertainer" in Vegas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)