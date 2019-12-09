Bong Joon-ho, 'Parasite' win big at LA Film Critics awards

Korean helmer Bong Joon-ho's class satire "Parasite" has been named the best film of the year by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA). Joon-ho and the film bested Martin Scorsese and his gangster drama "The Irishman" to claim best film and director awards.

Song Kang-ho, who was in one of the central roles as the father of one of the families at the centre of the drama, won the trophy in the best supporting actor category. The film emerged runner-up in the screenplay and production design categories.

Antonio Banderas won the best actor trophy for "Pain and Glory" over Adam Driver for "Marriage Story" , while Mary Kay Place was named best actress for her role in "Diane". The LAFCA has previously recognised international movies such as "Roma", "Amour" and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" in the past and, all the three movies later went on to earn Oscar nominations in the best picture categories.

Pedro Almodovar's "Pain and Glory" was also named the best foreign language film. "Marriage Story" , about the breakdown of a marriage, earned the best screenplay honour for it's director Noah Baumbach.

