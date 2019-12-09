Wishes pour in for Dia Mirza on her 38th birth anniversary

Wishes poured in for birthday girl Dia Mirza as the former Miss India stepped into the 38th year of her life on Monday. Top Bollywood celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Bollywood's fashion icon Sonam Kapoor took to social media to wish the actor.

Kapoor posted a gorgeous picture of Mirza donning a red bell sleeves dress and wrote "Happy Birthday Love! Hope your birthday is as amazing as you are," on her Instagram story. Manish Malhotra posted four pictures of the beauty wearing a black saree from his label. He even described the detailing of the saree on a separate post.

'Marjaavaan' star Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to post a picture with Mirza and wrote, "Dear @deespeak wishing you a very happy birthday- may you have a great day & may you keep inspiring millions as you inspire me to be more responsible towards our environment. Much love." Actors Neha Dhupia and Aditi Rao Hydari were seen with the 38-year-old actor on her birthday. Dhupia posted a picture of the birthday girl cutting the cake. (ANI)

