Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wishes pour in for Dia Mirza on her 38th birth anniversary

Wishes poured in for birthday girl Dia Mirza as the former Miss India stepped into the 38th year of her life on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 20:40 IST
Wishes pour in for Dia Mirza on her 38th birth anniversary
Actor Dia Mirza cutting her birthday cake (Picture courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Wishes poured in for birthday girl Dia Mirza as the former Miss India stepped into the 38th year of her life on Monday. Top Bollywood celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Bollywood's fashion icon Sonam Kapoor took to social media to wish the actor.

Kapoor posted a gorgeous picture of Mirza donning a red bell sleeves dress and wrote "Happy Birthday Love! Hope your birthday is as amazing as you are," on her Instagram story. Manish Malhotra posted four pictures of the beauty wearing a black saree from his label. He even described the detailing of the saree on a separate post.

'Marjaavaan' star Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to post a picture with Mirza and wrote, "Dear @deespeak wishing you a very happy birthday- may you have a great day & may you keep inspiring millions as you inspire me to be more responsible towards our environment. Much love." Actors Neha Dhupia and Aditi Rao Hydari were seen with the 38-year-old actor on her birthday. Dhupia posted a picture of the birthday girl cutting the cake. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to Berkeley cell phone law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a free-speech challenge brought by a trade group against regulation issued by the California city of Berkeley that requires cell phone retailers to tell customers of certain radiation risks.The just...

Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 2' gets U/A certificate

Mardaani 2, starring Rani Mukerjis as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, has received UA certification from the CBFC. The film, which is a sequel to the 2014s Mardaani, marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first movie...

Indore night club raid: 11 working as musicians arrested

Eleven men working as artistes at My Home night club in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, which was raided on November 30 leading to the rescue of 67 women and seven children, have been arrested, police said on Monday. On Saturday, 35 persons conn...

UPDATE 3-U.S. Democrat says Trump violated oath; Republicans attack impeachment probe

The head of a U.S. congressional panel leading the impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump on Monday accused the Republican president of putting himself before his country and violating his oath of office. In a statement kicking off a hear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019