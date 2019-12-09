Netflix dominates Golden Globe 2020 nominations
Online streaming platform Netflix dominated the 2020 nomination list for Golden Globe Awards with 17 nominations on Monday.
Online streaming platform Netflix dominated the 2020 nomination list for Golden Globe Awards with 17 nominations on Monday. Three of the five entries in the category of best drama movies are Netflix streamed films.
Moreover, Netflix's heart-wrenching divorce drama 'Marriage Story' ruled the nominations with a total of six nominations followed by another Netflix movie 'The Irishman' which drew five nominations. The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony will be held on January 5, 2020. According to Variety magazine, comedian Ricky Gervais will host the ceremony which will be streamed live from Beverly Hilton Hotel on NBC. (ANI)
