Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath welcome baby girl

TV host-comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath on Tuesday welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The popular comic took to Twitter to share the update with his fans.

"Blessed to have a baby girl, need your blessings, love you all, Jai Mata Di," Sharma tweeted. Sharma and Chatrath became parents two days ahead of their first wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on December 12, 2018.

