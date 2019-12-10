Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shweta Basu Prasad, Rohit Mittal announce split

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 14:49 IST
Shweta Basu Prasad, Rohit Mittal announce split

Actor Shweta Basu Prasad has announced separation from director husband Rohit Mittal. The announcement comes three days ahead of their first wedding anniversary on December 13.

Shweta on Monday issued a statement confirming their split Rohit on Instagram. "Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision few months ago in each other's best interest, as individuals," the 28-year-old actor said.

"Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn't mean the book is bad, or one can't read, some things are just best left unfinished," she added. Shweta said she is grateful to Rohit for all the "irreplaceable memories" and always inspiring her.

"Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader," she concluded. On the work front, Shweta most recently featured in "The Tashkent Files" .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Sterling shrugs off weak GDP data, cements gains before election

Sterling edged higher on Tuesday, cementing recent gains as traders shrugged off weak economic growth data and kept an eye on the final days of campaigning before Britains general election on Thursday. The pound on Monday reached a seven-mo...

PCB invites CA to send team to Pakistan for Test series in 2022

The Pakistan Cricket Board is trying to convince Cricket Australia to send its national team for a Test series in Pakistan in 2022, according to its CEO Wasim Khan. Cricket Australia has agreed in principle to play three Tests in Pakistans ...

Sixth person dies after New Zealand volcano eruption: police

Sydney, Dec 10 AFP The death toll from New Zealands White Island volcano eruption rose to six late Tuesday, after an injured person died in an Auckland hospital, police said.Police can confirm a further person has died following the eruptio...

Hope my films are not slotted as women-oriented stories, says Meghna Gulzar

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar on Tuesday requested the audience to not slot her films, including her latest Chhapaak, as women-oriented stories. Director of films like Talvar and Raazi, Meghna said she chooses a story that connects with her and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019