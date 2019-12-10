Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Fleabag' star Andrew Scott teases future projects with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:21 IST
'Fleabag' star Andrew Scott teases future projects with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Actor Andrew Scott has bagged his first Golden Globe nomination for his turn as the Hot Priest in "Fleabag", and though he won't return as the popular character, he is looking forward to collaborating with his co-star and series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Scott has been nominated in the best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television category. Fellow nominees include Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method"), Kieran Culkin ("Succession"), Stellan Skarsgard ("Chernobyl") and Henry Winkler ("Barry").

Asked if was up for a Hot Priest spin-off as "Fleabag" won't have a season three, the actor tod Variety, "No, I don’t think so". The team is going to leave that story alone, he said.

"But Phoebe and I have plans to work together on something else. What we shared as well as her being such a great friend and having great chemistry, we wanted to work on stuff together. Maybe not Hot Priest, but I can definitely say that we are going to be working on something together," Scott, 43, promised. The actor said he was sharing a chocolate chip cookie in a London cafe with his best friend when his agent informed him about his nomination.

Scott said he talked to Waller-Bridge after he got the news, adding they were so excited that were shouting to each other down the phone for three minutes. "We said we'd call each other back when we'd calmed down. What these awards do is really bring a bigger audience to the shows.

"'Fleabag' started out as a really small, kind of intimate show, and I think what Phoebe says in it is so wonderful about humanity and kindness and sexuality and how all these things can live together in a big, messy way," he told The Hollywood Reporter. Scott, who famously played Jim Moriarty in the "Sherlock" series, became an international sex symbol overnight after his performance in "Fleabag". His on-screen chemistry with Waller-Bridge was one of the talking points of the final season.

"Fleabag" also secured nominations in the best television series – musical or comedy and best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy for Waller-Bridge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

990 gelatin sticks recovered in Jharkhand

A total of 990 illegally procured gelatin sticks packed in two sacks were seized in Jharkhands Pakur district, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation under Malpahadi police outpost area, lead...

Over 1,000 scientists, scholars sign petition demanding withdrawal of citizenship bill

Over 1,000 scientists and scholars have signed a petition demanding that the Citizenship Amendment Bill in its current form be withdrawn, with noted academician Pratap Bhanu Mehta saying the legislation will transform India into an unconsti...

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting....

Transasia Bio-Medicals appoints Ravi Kaushik as CEO

In-vitro diagnostic firm Transasia Bio-Medicals on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ravi Kaushik as its chief executive officer. The company has also appointed Bhupendra Chaudhary as President - Sales and Marketing, Transasia Bio-Medica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019