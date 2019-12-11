Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's definitely on cards: Quentin Tarantino on 'Kill Bill 3'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 17:59 IST
It's definitely on cards: Quentin Tarantino on 'Kill Bill 3'

Quentin Tarantino says he is planning to make a third part of "Kill Bill" but it will take some time. The first two parts, released back-to-back in 2003 and 2004, featured Uma Thurman as the Bride, who swears revenge on a team of assassins and their leader, Bill, after they try to kill her and her unborn child.

Speaking on "Andy Cohen Live", Tarantino revealed that he has an idea for a threequel and wants to explore it. "I just had dinner with Uma Thurman last night. We were at a really cool Japanese restaurant. I do have an idea of what I would do with ('Kill Bill Vol. 3'). That was the whole thing, conquering the concept. What has happened to The Bride since then? And what do I want to do?" Tarantino said.

The 56-year-old director said if he goes ahead with the third film, it will take at least three years to make. "I didn’t just want to come up with some cockamamie adventure. (The character) doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard. I have an idea now that could be interesting. I still wouldn’t do it for a little bit. It would be at least three years from now. It is definitely in the cards," he added.

Tarantino most recently directed "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt playing the lead roles. The film has been nominated for five Golden Globes, including the best director for Tarantino.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

US aviation chief says Boeing 737 MAX won't be recertified until 2020

New York, Dec 11 AFP The Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March following two deadly crashes, wont be cleared to fly until 2020, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday. FAA chief Steve Dickson told CNBC ...

FEATURE-'Big Sisters' ride to rescue of Nepali child brides

If it wasnt for her self-anointed Big Sister, Punam Pun Magar would have quit school at 14 to marry a man nearly twice her age, bear him babies and tend the house.Now shes hoping to become a lawyer. Two in five Nepalese girls just like Maga...

Deport Rohingyas from Jammu: Gupta

Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Wednesday demanded immediate deportation of illegally settled Rohingya nationals from Jammu. More than 13,700 foreigners, including Rohingya Muslims and Bangladesh nationals, are settled in Jammu and Samba d...

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time' 2019 person of the year

New York, Dec 11 AFP Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who became the voice of conscience for a generation facing the climate change emergency, was announced Wednesday as Time magazines 2019 Person of the Year. The 16-year-old first hit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019