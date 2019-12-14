Michael Braun joins Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas-starrer 'Deep Water'

"The Affair" actor Michael Braun has joined the cast of erotic thriller "Deep Water" , featuring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. According to Deadline, the details of the role to be played by Braun are currently under wraps.

The story follows "a small-town couple in a loveless marriage in which the wife is allowed to take lovers as long as she does not desert the family. However, complications arise when the husband takes credit for the unsolved murder of one of the former lovers". Adrian Lyne is directing the thriller, penned by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson. The film is based on a 1957 novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith.

Finn Wittrock, Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Kristen Connolly and Jade Fernandez also round the cast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)