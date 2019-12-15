Love Actually' dance sequence was 'most excruciating', says Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant says the most "excruciating" moment from his 2003 romantic comedy "Love Actually" was the dance sequence that he had to perform. The British star featured as David, the UK Prime Minister, in the ensemble comedy. He had one of the most funny yet iconic moments from the film when dances on Pointer Sisters' "Jump (For My Love)" all over the 10 Downing Street.

Discussing the film in the forthcoming documentary "Hugh Grant: A Life on Screen", the actor said the scene was "absolute hell" to shoot, reported Variety. "I thought, 'That’s going to be excruciating, and it has the power to be the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid'...

"It wasn't easy for an Englishman in his 40s to do at 7 in the morning, stone-cold sober," Grant said. The film's director, Richard Curtis, also makes an appearance in the documentary and he joked that Grant had enough experience owing to his "dirty behaviour in discos across London" that made him "quite good at dancing".

