Disney's magical saga 'Frozen 2' enters Billion-Dollar Club

The magic spewed by Queen Elsa and Princess Anna is dominating cinema houses globally as 'Frozen 2' has entered the billion-dollar club. Walt Disney's animated franchise has become the sixth Disney movie of the year to enter the $1 billion club. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the magical saga has minted $1.032 billion globally according to the reports of Hollywood reporter magazine.

Hitting the theatres on Thanksgiving weekend, the film took a lead spot at the box-office. The animated sequel to 2013 original 'Frozen' not only earned the winning spot for the holiday weekend, but it also broke the record for the biggest Thanksgiving weekend gross of all time, according to Comscore, cited Entertainment Weekly.

The second installation of the Disney franchise of the same name dictates a new magical journey by the previous cast of the movie that goes beyond the adventures of their homeland-Arendelle. (ANI)

