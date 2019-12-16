Poland: Amitabh Bachchan attends prayer held in honour of his father

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday shared pictures from a ceremony held in Poland to honour his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Bachchan shared pictures from a church in Poland where a special prayer was held in honour of the celebrated literary figure.

"At one of the oldest Churches in Europe, in Poland a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love ..Thank you Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour," Bachchan tweeted. Earlier on Sunday, Bachchan had shared pictures from his ceremonial welcome at the airport and shared that the country will be honouring his father.

On the work front, the legendary actor would next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Chehre'. (ANI)

