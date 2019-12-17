Left Menu
Bollywood celebrities speak out on anti-CAA protests

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Tuesday termed as "barbaric" the incidents of violence on Sunday during agitations against the citizenship law in the national capital and in Aligarh, where police clashed with students and other protestors.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 15:55 IST
Huma Qureshi and Parineeti Chopra. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Tuesday termed as "barbaric" the incidents of violence on Sunday during agitations against the citizenship law in the national capital and in Aligarh, where police clashed with students and other protestors. "If this is what's gonna happen every time a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC," read Chopra's Tweet.

Director Anubhav Sinha who is an alumnus of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University where tensions flared up late Sunday, took to Twitter to say that the protesting students are not angry about any one thing but a lot of things. The 'Article 15' helmer was also seen engaging in debates with Twitteraties over the issue. Actor Huma Qureshi who has been tweeting and sharing several videos since Monday said: "A democratically elected Govt that creates laws against its own people is following the Nazi Germany model clearly. This government has failed the people of this country. See what is happening on the streets. India is protesting, You cannot divide us."

Earlier on Monday, film director Anurag Kashyap and actors Ayushman Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, and Riteish Deshmukh also spoke in favour of protesting students and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution of the concerns being raised by the student community. Tensions flared across the country after police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells to deal with the violence during protests during which several students and police officials sustained injuries.

Several educational institutions across the country have come out in support of the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia after the incident against Police action. The Delhi Police on Monday said that it used minimum force and showed maximum restraint despite provocation by protesters during violence at Jamia Nagar area on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

