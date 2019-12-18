Zackary Momoh to play male lead opposite Lupita Nyong'o in HBO Max's 'Americanah' adaptation

Zackary Momoh, the breakout star of "Harriet" and "Doctor Sleep", has joined Lupita Nyong'o in a HBO Max series, based on the novel "Americanah" . The streaming service of WarnerMedia has given a straight-to-series order to the project, which marks a reunion between Nyong'o and her "Black Panther" co-star Danai Gurira.

"Americanah" , written by author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, tells the story of Ifemelu, a young, beautiful, self-assured woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze. "Living in a military-ruled country, they each depart for the west, with Ifemelu heading for America, where, despite her academic success, she is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be black.

"Quiet, thoughtful Obinze had hoped to join her, but with post-9/11 America closed to him, he instead plunges into a dangerous undocumented life in London," the official logline of the show read. Gurira will write the pilot of the 10-episode series as well as serve as showrunner, while Nyong'o will play the lead role of Ifemelu.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Momoh will play Obinze, a classmate of Ifemelu's who falls in love. Gurira and Nyong'o will also executive produce the show alongside Andrea Calderwood of Potboiler Television, Didi Rea and Danielle Del of D2 Productions, and Nancy Won.

Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment and Nyong'o's Eba Productions will also produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)