Liam Hemsworth gets sued for Instagram picture

American actor Liam Hemsworth is being sued for unauthorized use of a picture posted on his Instagram. According to documents obtained by E!News, Splash News and Picture Agency are suing Liam for copyright violation. The suit alleges that the photographer took a "series of photos depicting defendant Hemsworth performing an outdoor scene on location for the production of the film 'Isn't It Romantic.'

The 29-year-old actor is being accused of posting the photos on his Instagram account on July 15, 2018, and tagging the film's promotional page. The documents state that the photos were again posted to Hemsworth's story twice by him or someone acting on his behalf on June 20, 2019. The documents further note that on the same day there was a swipe-up feature on his Instagram story to encourage people to vote for the movie 'Isn't It Romantic' for the Teen Choice Movie Awards.

The 'Killerman' actor could end up paying up to 150,000 USD in damages. The documents claim, "Plaintiff is informed and believes and on that basis alleges that defendant's acts of copyright infringement, as alleged above, were willful, intentional, and malicious, which further subjects defendants to liability for statutory damages under Section 504(c)(2) of the Copyright Act in the sum of up to 150,000 USD per violation. Within the time permitted by law, the plaintiff will make its election between actual damages and statutory damages."

