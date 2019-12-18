Gwen Stefani falls for country music

It was hard for Blake Shelton to let the idea sink in that his girlfriend Gwen Stefani would some day fall for country music. Shelton was asked by Fox News while performing at the iHeart music festival in Las Vegas to "describe the 'countriest' part of his girlfriend".

The 43-year-old country singer replied- "there's a photo of her when she was a kid with a cowboy hat on holding two kittens -- that's about as country of a thing that I can think of." He further added "but you know what? since we've been together, this girl has literally fallen in love with country music. It's all that she listens to, it's all that's on in her car."

Shelton refused to take the credit for Stefani's newly developing inclination towards this genre of music. What he believes is that Stefani had to suffer "music abuse" as a child that was inflicted by her parents while she grew up in California.

She never really got the chance to explore other genres, but at present, country has turned out to be her newly found love. The couple brought out a duet song "Nobody But You" that is a part of Shelton's album "Fully Loaded: God's County" that was released fairly recently. This is probably a proof of Stefani's growing appreciation for country music. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.