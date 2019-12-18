Left Menu
Development News Edition

Channel denies politics behind Sushant Singh's exit from 'Savdhaan India'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 17:57 IST
Channel denies politics behind Sushant Singh's exit from 'Savdhaan India'

A day after actor Sushant Singh hinted that his abrupt departure from crime show "Savdhaan India" may or may not have something to do with his involvement in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, the channel on Wednesday said the host's politics had nothing to do with his exit. Sushant had caused a stir by posting late night, "And my stint with 'Savdhaan India" has come to an end".

Commenting on his post, a user wondered whether it was the "price" he paid for "speaking the truth". To this, the actor said, "A very small price my friend. Otherwise how will you face Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru?"

The actor, in a interview with PTI, later said that he was told there were budget constraints, which he was earlier unaware of. But a spokesperson for Star Bharat said a talent's political views have no bearing on their hiring or departure.

"Star Bharat is dismayed by some reactions regarding a change at Savdhaan India. Savdhaan India has frequently experimented with formats and has used multiple presenters in its 7 year journey. "The existing presenter was brought back in October, 2019, with the contract ending on January 15, 2020. The next format of 'Savdhaan India' did not require a presenter, and hence a new contract was not signed. The channel has no political views, nor does it seek to influence the political views of its contracted talent," the spokesperson told PTI.

Sushant, who had been hosting the show since 2012, played the role of a narrator-cum-host on the crime-drama.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Thousands renew protests in India against citizenship law

Thousands of people took to the streets in India again on Wednesday against a new citizenship law based on religion that has touched off violent unrest, and a southern state imposed curbs on public gatherings to pre-empt further demonstrati...

Goa: Band members arrested for `hurting religious sentiments'

Four members of a popular music band were arrested by Goa Police on Wednesday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a performance at the ongoing Serendipity Arts Festival here. Sumant Balakrishnan, Anirban Ghosh, Shiva Pathak an...

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan not part of 'Satte Pe Satta' remake

Ever since the pictures of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone from a recent party have surfaced on social media, there are speculations regarding the two of them starring in the official remake of Satte Pe Satta. A source from director Luv...

Draft charges submitted against accused in Elgar Parishad case

The prosecution on Wednesday submitted draft charges against the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case in the court here. Charges were filed against arrested accused Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019