Web series on Delhi's Uphaar cinema fire tragedy in works

  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:44 IST
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:44 IST
A new web series is set to chronicle Delhi's Uphaar cinema fire tragedy of 1997, to be directed by Prashant Nair of "Umrika" and "Made in Heaven" fame. The original series will be based on Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy's book "Trial By Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy".

Neelam and Shekhar fought for justice for 19 years for their children, Unnati and Ujjwal, who were amongst the 59 people killed in the fire. Prashant, who will also be the showrunner for the series, said the premise of this book is every parent's worst nightmare.

"Fifty-nine people lost their lives that day because the institutions we rely on for our safety and well-being every day failed across the board. The Krishnamoorthys wrote their book because they wanted to make sure this never happens again. "I'm honoured they and Endemol Shine have entrusted me with the responsibility of bringing this devastating story to screen," he said in a statement.

The series will be created by Endemol Shine India. City-based company- The Story Ink has put together the project and its founder Sidharth Jain will be a producer on the series. "The loss of a child and the anguish of the parents who are fighting for justice on behalf of their children are difficult emotions and Prashant Nair was the perfect choice to bring this authentic, sensitive and hard-hitting real-life tragedy to screen," Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India, said.

The book, written in the voice of Neelam, follows the lives of the couple after the Uphaar tragedy as they wage a never-ending battle against the owners of the cinema. In their quest to get justice for the victims, the couple end up playing different roles researchers, legal assistants to their attorney and, eventually activists. Authors and parents Neelam and Shekhar hope the series will be an apt ode to their children and the victims.

