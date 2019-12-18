Left Menu
Karan Johar collaborates with American pop singer Lauv for 'Good Newwz'

American pop singer-composer Lauv has collaborated with Karan Johar to make his first debut in Bollywood with the upcoming movie 'Good Newwz'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 20:04 IST
Lauv collaborates with Karan for the movie 'Good Newwz'. Image Credit: ANI

This crowd-pleasing good news came out when Lauv took to his Twitter handle to announce the collaboration.

Expressing his excitement, the singer tweeted: "Really excited to announce i collaborated on a song for the Bollywood film #GoodNewwz along with @rochaktweets this is my first bollywood collab ever and i'm honored to be a part of such a film, big love x @azeem2112 @akshaykumar @karanjohar @DharmaMovies." The ace filmmaker, who has bankrolled Akshay Kumar starrer- Good Newzz, replied to the tweet, "It's a great song! Can't wait for everyone to hear it."

A couple of songs from the forthcoming flick have already been dropped for the audience and are trending on various platforms. The news of this collaboration of Lauv with Indian music composer Rochak Kohli for the track has given the moviegoers one more reason to keep their excitement for the movie.

The comedy-drama helmed by Raj Mehta has an ensemble cast - Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. The story revolves around two married couples who try to conceive a baby through the IVF process but the goof-up triggers a series of hilarious encounters for them.

The film is slated to hit the theatres this Christmas on December 27, 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

