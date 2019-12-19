Dailymotion & GliaCloud Join Hands to Empower Publishers Through Video Content

As a commitment to empower local publishers through their cutting-edge video technology, Dailymotion, a leading video solutions provider and content discovery platform, announced their partnership with GliaCloud Co., Ltd., an AI video solution provider for media and advertising industry to generate quality videos at scale.

Using GliaCloud's AI technology, GliaStudio, publishers who adopt Dailymotion's video solution can now transform their articles into videos in just minutes. Having worked with renowned clients such as TikTok, ELLE, Publicis Groupe and more, GliaStudio empowers creators to enhance their content strategy with videos.

Through Dailymotion's video solution and GliaStudio's AI technology, publishers can supplement their articles with videos, to turn page views into video views. Hence, maximizing their revenues and enhancing user's engagement levels on their articles.

Launching first in Taiwan with Dailymotion, local publishers such as Juksy.com, Popdaily.com, Zimedia have begun implementing this solution on their articles.

"We've seen how the industry is increasingly transitioning from text to video," expressed Antoine Nazaret, Vice-President of Dailymotion, APAC, "and together with GliaCloud, we believe in fully supporting local publishers to enhance their video strategy and maximize revenues".

"Our AI made videos have empowered media publishers to create an engaging experience for their audience, proven by the increase in the average time spent on the site," added Agnes Peng, COO of GliaCloud. "The beauty of this partnership is that publishers can now monetize their video to its optimum."

Supporting various languages including English, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, and Vietnamese, Dailymotion and GliaCloud's partnership aims to further empower publishers within the industry to share content through a comprehensive video solution on their properties.

About Dailymotion

Founded in 2005, Dailymotion is a global video streaming service that connects over 250 million entertainment-seekers to their personal world of news and entertainment. Built on a clever player, intuitive algorithm, and on carefully-selected recommendations made by our experts who really (really) love great videos, Dailymotion is the one-stop place for enjoying stories by/from the best creators around in one heightened video experience. Dailymotion is currently owned by Vivendi and headquartered in Paris with offices in New York, Singapore and Marseille.

About GliaCloud

GliaCloud is an AI technology company dedicated to empowering the media and advertising industry to turn their stories into quality videos at scale. Its flagship product, GliaStudio, is an AI video creation platform that can generate videos from news content, social posts, live sports events, and statistical data in minutes. First founded in 2015, GliaCloud's AI made videos have been proudly helped clients to generate over 500M views worldwide with daily capacity of 20,000 videos.

Video - https://cdn4.prnasia.com/002071/mnr/video/20191219_GliaCloud.mp4

