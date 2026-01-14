Left Menu

Greenwood's Hat Trick Propels Marseille to French Cup Glory

Mason Greenwood scored a hat trick and assisted others in Marseille's 9-0 victory over Bayeux, propelling them into the French Cup last 16. Playing alongside Amine Gouiri, Greenwood, formerly of Manchester United, shines as Marseille prepares to face Rennes in the next round. PSG suffered a surprising defeat to Paris FC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bayeux | Updated: 14-01-2026 09:19 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 09:19 IST
Greenwood's Hat Trick Propels Marseille to French Cup Glory
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Mason Greenwood emerged as the hero for Marseille, netting a dazzling hat trick and orchestrating two more goals in a crushing 9-0 triumph over Bayeux, securing a spot in the French Cup's last 16.

Greenwood, who was the top scorer for Marseille last season with 22 goals, continues his prolific form with 19 goals in 25 appearances this season. His striking partner, Amine Gouiri, also contributed significantly with two goals and an assist in the match.

Marseille's path in the French Cup has been impressive, racking up 15 goals in two matches, following a 6-0 win in the previous round against Bourg-en-Bresse. The team now eyes a challenging match against Rennes next month, while title-holder PSG was knocked out by Paris FC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Risky Assets Set to Ride the AI Wave in 2026, Says Standard Chartered

Risky Assets Set to Ride the AI Wave in 2026, Says Standard Chartered

 India
2
Bangladesh Suspends Visa on Arrival Amid Election Preparations

Bangladesh Suspends Visa on Arrival Amid Election Preparations

 Bangladesh
3
Atmanirbhar Hanol Festival: Celebrating Self-Reliance and Community Unity

Atmanirbhar Hanol Festival: Celebrating Self-Reliance and Community Unity

 India
4
CPI Leaders Protest PPP Policy in Andhra Pradesh Medical Colleges

CPI Leaders Protest PPP Policy in Andhra Pradesh Medical Colleges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026