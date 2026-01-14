Greenwood's Hat Trick Propels Marseille to French Cup Glory
Mason Greenwood scored a hat trick and assisted others in Marseille's 9-0 victory over Bayeux, propelling them into the French Cup last 16. Playing alongside Amine Gouiri, Greenwood, formerly of Manchester United, shines as Marseille prepares to face Rennes in the next round. PSG suffered a surprising defeat to Paris FC.
Mason Greenwood emerged as the hero for Marseille, netting a dazzling hat trick and orchestrating two more goals in a crushing 9-0 triumph over Bayeux, securing a spot in the French Cup's last 16.
Greenwood, who was the top scorer for Marseille last season with 22 goals, continues his prolific form with 19 goals in 25 appearances this season. His striking partner, Amine Gouiri, also contributed significantly with two goals and an assist in the match.
Marseille's path in the French Cup has been impressive, racking up 15 goals in two matches, following a 6-0 win in the previous round against Bourg-en-Bresse. The team now eyes a challenging match against Rennes next month, while title-holder PSG was knocked out by Paris FC.
