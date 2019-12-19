Left Menu
Development News Edition

Violence against peaceful protesters wrong in thriving democracy, says Priyanka Chopra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 11:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 11:53 IST
Violence against peaceful protesters wrong in thriving democracy, says Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra on Thursday on broke her silence on the police crackdown against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, saying in a thriving democracy, violence against peaceful protesters is "wrong" . The 37-year-old actor is the latest Bollywood star to react to the violence against the students for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday evening.

The police entered the Jamia Millia campus after the protest against the Act by the students turned violent. "Education for every child is our dream. Education is what empowered them to think independently. We have raised them to have a voice.

"In a thriving democracy, to raise one's voice peacefully and be met with violence is wrong. Every voice counts. And each voice will work towards changing India. #Havevoicewillraise #Havevoicemustraise" Priyanka said in a statement posted on Twitter. Many from the film fraternity including actors Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Parineeti Chopra, Siddharth Malhotra, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Anurag Kashyap, and Hollywood actor John Cusack have expressed solidarity with the youth over the police crackdown inside the varsity campuses.

There have been widespread protests held across India against the CAA, according to which, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship. The protesters claim that the legislation is "unconstitutional and divisive" as it excludes Muslims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling finds floor around $1.31 amid renewed worries of a no-deal Brexit

Sterling stabilised on Thursday around 1.31, after giving back all of its post-election gains on fears that Britain may leave the European Union without a trade deal by the end of next year.The British currency had initially surged to above...

Delhi court extends till Dec 26 ED custody of ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh in RFL money laundering case.

Delhi court extends till Dec 26 ED custody of ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh in RFL money laundering case....

Don't fall prey to misleading anti-CAA campaigns: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday urged the people of the state not to fall prey to the misleading campaigns on the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. He also claimed that people belonging to any religion living in the state should n...

Jailed Catalan separatist leader should be released, his party says

Jailed Catalan separatist leader Oriol Junqueras should be immediately released from prison, his party said on Thursday after the Court of Justice of the European Union said he enjoyed immunity as a member of the European Parliament.Esquerr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019