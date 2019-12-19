Guillermo del Toro all praise for 'Uncut Gems'

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has always been generous about praising his fellow directors work as a true cinema lover and this time he is floored by Safdie Brothers' "Uncut Gems". The Academy Award winner on Thursday took to Twitter to congratulate the director duo - Ben and Josh - for the street thriller, starring Adam Sandler in the lead.

The 53-year-old Sandler is generating major Oscar buzz for his role as a jewellery store owner and gambler, who must find a way to pay off his debts before it's too late. The movie is Safdie Brothers' follow-up to their critically-acclaimed 2017 feature "Good Time" , starring Robert Pattinson in the lead.

"Saw UNCUT GEMS. Loved it! The Safdie bros do it again. Very difficult pitch to sustain and they do it! "Every part is cast perfectly but Adam Sandler confirms how commanding and powerful he can be as a dramatic actor," Del Toro wrote alongside a still from the film with Sandler.

The Safdie Brothers replied to the director's tweet with, "Thank you Guillermo!" "Uncut Gems" also features Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, and Eric Bogosian.

