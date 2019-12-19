Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTII: 2 more join hunger stir; minister's intervention sought

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:46 IST
FTII: 2 more join hunger stir; minister's intervention sought

FTII: 2 more join hunger stir; minister's intervention sought Pune, Dec 19 (PTI)As the hunger strike by a group of FTII students over the fee hike by the acting institute entered the fourth day on Thursday, their association demanded immediate intervention of Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to resolve the issue. Four Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) student leaders - Aadhith V Sathwin, Vivek Allaka, Rajarshi Mujumdar and P R Manikandan - are on a hunger strike since Monday to protest the 10 per cent yearly fee hike and also the "exorbitant" entrance exam charge, and demanding a roll-back.

The FTII Students Association (FSA), in a statement here, said two more students joined the indefinite hunger strike on Thursday "in response to the authorities turning a blind eye towards their concerns". It expressed concern over the failing health of the agitating students and demanded Javadekar's intervention on the issue of tuition and entrance exam fees hike.

The administration of city-based FTII, an academic institute under the I&B ministry, has convened a special meeting of the Governing Council, its top decision-making body, on December 27 in New Delhi to discuss the fee hike issue and the student agitation. However, the FSA said the acting school management is ignoring the risk to life of the students who are on hunger strike and called for early meeting of the council.

"The administration and the (I&B) ministry are simply ignoring the fact that the lives of these students on hunger strike are at grave risk. "Convening the Governing Council meeting after eight more days is clearly an attempt from the ministrys end to delay the process (of resolving the fee hike issue)," the statement said.

"There has been a 10 per cent hike in academic fees year-on-year since the batch of 2013. "From the annual fee of Rs 55,380 for the 2013 batch, the fee for the upcoming 2020 batch has reached Rs 1,18,323," said one of the students sitting on the hunger strike on Monday.

He had said in addition to this, there has been an "exorbitant" rise in the JET (Joint Entrance Test for both FTII and Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute or SRFTI) application fee. "From Rs 1,500 in 2015, the entrance exam fee has gone up to a maximum of Rs 10,000 for JET 2020. The exorbitant hike in the entrance fee shows that the institute is making itself inaccessible to a large section of aspirants," he had said.

Students have decided to continue their hunger strike till their demands for reduction in JET 2020 exam charge and overall tuition fee are met, the FSA statement said. Taking into consideration the failing health of the students on hunger strike, the council's meeting should be convened earlier than proposed, it said.

The meeting should be held within the FTII campus and must involve representatives of the student community, the statement added. Meanwhile, around 400 FTII alumni, many of them eminent film personalities, have signed a petition condemning the JET fee hike and urging the ministry to reduce it.

They have sought urgent attention to the issue of the hunger strike at the FTII and the SRFTI, which also comes under the I&B ministry..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Shootout near security service office in Moscow: Russian media

Gunfire broke out in central Moscow near an office of the FSB security service Thursday, with armed officers seen running through a busy shopping area, according to Russian media and footage on social media.Several videos shot from differen...

Jamia website hacked

The website of Jamia Millia Islamia was hacked on Thursday and a message supporting the students in their protest against the amended citizenship law posted on it.The message on the site read, Hacked by Dark Knight to support Jamia students...

Israel avoids health crisis with last-minute new drug budget

Israeli ministers on Thursday averted a health care crisis by passing a last-minute allocation of 500 million shekels 143 million to pay for new lifesaving medicines for thousands of patients. Israel is without a permanent government and ha...

Facebook bans all ads that aim to limit U.S. census participation

Facebook Inc, which has come under fire for allowing politicians to run misleading advertisements, said on Thursday it will ban any ads that aim to limit participation in next years U.S. census, which officials and lawmakers fear could be t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019