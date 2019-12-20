Channing Tatum, Jessie J call it quits

Hollywood star Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J have reportedly broken up after a year of dating. The couple, who started dating in October 2018, have reportedly gone their separate ways.

"There wasn't any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends," a source told People magazine. Another source close to the couple told the outlet that they broke up as they have "different priorities and focuses that don’t really align".

"They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though," it added. Tatum started dating Jessie after his split from Jenna Dewan, his wife of 11 years. They ex-couple have a daughter.

Jessie was previously in a relationship with American singer Luke James which ended in 2015.

