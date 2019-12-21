Left Menu
Development News Edition

It has allowed me to be taken seriously: Suman Rao on finishing third in Miss World race

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 14:20 IST
It has allowed me to be taken seriously: Suman Rao on finishing third in Miss World race

Suman Rao narrowly missed the coveted Miss World crown, ending up as second runners-up, but she is proud of her achievement as she believes it will put spotlight on her community in Rajasthan. Born in Rajasthan's Aaidana village near Udaipur city, Rao's family shifted to Mumbai when she was one-year-old.

She was recently adjudged second runners-up in the Miss World competition in London, where she also bagged the title of Miss World Asia 2019. "The feeling has sunk in, yes definitely it took some time for me to accept the fact that we’ve won as it was like a dream come true for me to get placed at the world stage," Rao told PTI.

Rao, who was the winner of fbb Colors Femina Miss India World, says to be on the stage and hear chants of the country was exhilarating. "I think it’s very difficult to describe this feeling as I had a mixture of emotions inside me. But yes I was feeling very proud to represent my country at the world stage where I could see the audience cheering for me by saying India India India!"

Rao had earlier said how her winning the beauty pageant would open doors for her community in Rajasthan, which is distant from the world of modelling. She says her parents were proud of her as they believes that it is not about winning a title at the world stage "but about winning the confidence for women in my community..."

"It has open door for me and my community as there’s a change in terms of mindset of the people in my community. They’ve become more supportive and also understand the need of giving women equal status in the society. "For me, it’s very important as it has not only allowed me to be taken seriously but has also allowed me to amplify my voice and actions for much greater change," she adds.

Rao says going forward, she is open to the idea of being an actor and definitely sees herself on the big screen. "I would love to explore every opportunity as the door is open for me now and I’m ready to walk through it. In fact, I’m big fan of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar movies too," she adds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you want to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Six killed in bus accident in China

Six people were killed when a passenger bus slipped into an icy river in the industrial city of Tonghua in northeast Chinas Jilin Province on Saturday.The bus, which was carrying 37 passengers, slipped from an icy slope near 206 Hospital in...

Two get life term, one acquitted in 2007 twin bomb blasts in Faizabad court

A special anti-terror court has sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for their alleged roles in the November 2007 twin blast case in the district court premises here in which five people were killed and 24 were injured. Additional Dis...

NRC, CAA will help foreigners to flock in India, says RJD Khushwaha

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Upendra Khushwaha here on Saturday said that he is against both National Register of Citizens NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act CAA as people from foreign countries will flock here. The Centre has taken two decis...

Mohali woman teacher's murder case: Contract killer hired by her husband held

A contract killer allegedly hired by the husband of a woman teacher who was shot dead in front of her five-year-old daughter outside a school in Kharar in Mohali district earlier this month was arrested on Saturday, police said. The 40-year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019