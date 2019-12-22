Aishwarya Rai wishes 'golden angels' on their 50th wedding anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has wished her parents on the occasion of their golden jubilee wedding anniversary by sharing a throwback picture on social media. The 46-year-old actor hopped on to the Instagram, where she emotionally wished her parents on their 50th anniversary. She captioned the post as, "LOVE YOU ETERNALLY...and Beyond...ALWAYS ALLLLWAYS, HAPPY 50th ANNIVERSARY MY GOLDEN ANGELS."

The former Miss World called her parents golden angels and expressed immense love in the post. In the photograph, one can see her mother Brindya Rai dressed in a red saree along with her father Krishnaraj Rai donned in a white shirt with a black tie. The actor's father passed away in 2017. The actor, who was very close to her father, keeps on remembering him which is evident from her social media posts. Four weeks back too, she remembered her father on his birth anniversary and shared a picture of her father on social media.

Aishwarya was last seen in the movie 'Fanney Khan' which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles. The actor will next be seen in 'Jasmine Story of A Leased Womb.' (ANI)

