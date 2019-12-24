Priyanka Bose joins Amazon's 'The Wheel of Time'

Actor Priyanka Bose, best known for her role in the Oscar-nominated "Lion" , is set to star in a recurring role in the live-action fantasy series "Wheel of Time", opposite Rosamund Pike. The Amazon series follows Moiraine Damodred (Pike) as a member of a powerful, all-female organization 'Aes Sedai,' who goes on a journey across the world with five young people, one of whom she believes might be the reincarnation of a person prophesied to save or destroy humanity.

The long-in-the-works project is based on Robert Jordan's bestselling novels, which are set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to wield it. According to Deadline, "All About April" actor Taylor Napier and Emmanuel Imani of "Black Earth Rising" fame will also recur. Bose will play Alanna Mosvani, a member of Aes Sedai. Allana is renowned for both her kindness and temper.

Instead of having one Warder like Moiraine, she has two — Ihvon (Imani) and Maksim (Napier). The trio shares a complicated relationship built on love, sex, and respect. Cast also includes Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoe Robins, and Josha Stradowski.

