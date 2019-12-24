'I improve gradually': Amitabh Bachchan on health conditions
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who skipped National Film Award Ceremony due to bad health conditions took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a health update.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who skipped National Film Award Ceremony due to bad health conditions took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a health update. The senior actor expressed his gratitude towards his fans and friends who wished for his speedy recovery. "Thank you for your 'get wells' .. I improve gradually .. aabhaar !" read the senior actor's tweet.
Earlier on Monday, the actor announced that he will not be able to attend the annual National Film Awards ceremony as he was down with fever. The actor was to be conferred with Indian cinema's highest honour - Dadasaheb Phalke award at the ceremony.
After Bachchan's absence from the award ceremony, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar announced that legend actor Amitabh Bachchan will be bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on December 29 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)
