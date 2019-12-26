Demi Lovato gets an Inspirational tattoo

Demi Lovato celebrated Christmas by getting an inspirational tattoo that reportedly took eight hours to complete. As per TMZ, the singer spent most of her day getting inked up by a tattoo artist named Alessandro Capozzi at a private studio in Los Angeles.

Alessandro posted a picture of the tattoo on his Instagram account. The tattoo represents an angel who is being held up by three birds as her own wings fade away. He captioned the post, "Divine Feminine Destruction Effect XVIII," and explained that it showed a rebirth of the spirit. The dark wings represent evil times, but the declining wings show the progress of Demi. The light from within represented the inner force needed for life's change. The pulling up the doves symbolized the extent to which the consciousness reaches higher.

"Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi honoured to have represented this for you," Alessandro added. "Thank you so much, it's incredible and you are so extremely talented," Demi said in the comment section of the Instagram post.

It was a major year for Lovato, who celebrated a year of sobriety and got baptised in Israel in the Jordan River. (ANI)

