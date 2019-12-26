Former nanny files lawsuit against Mariah Carey

Popstar Mariah Carey has been sued by a former nanny of her children over unpaid wages. According to Variety, in a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, Maria Burgues said she worked for Carey from late 2017 to early 2018 and has claimed that she was fired by the singer in April 2018.

Burgues said that Carey did not properly account for the hours she worked as the caretaker of her children, eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. She claimed that Carey owed her unspecified wages on the USD 25-an-hour salary that she was earning.

Burgues further claimed the 49-year-old singer had a bodyguard who mistreated her on multiple occasions. She said the man, Marcio Moto, almost crashed their car as he was busy with his phone. She recounted one incident that happened at a dance studio when one of Carey's children walked out of the class unnoticed.

The suit alleged that Moto was again distracted by his phone, but blamed Burgues for the incident, yelling at her in front of the children, parents, dance instructors and other nannies. After that, she was fired from her job. Burgues is seeking compensation for severe emotional distress. She also claimed that she was not given proper wage statements and was not given her total wages due when she was fired.

In her response to the suit, Carey's representative said, "This is a legally and factually baseless claim that will be defended with vigour".

